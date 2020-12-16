For a President who has inspired more memes rather than any change, Donald Trump is tremendous. Every word he says turns into a hashtag, every statement he makes starts trending.

Immediately after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges Biden's victory, Trump insists there is 'tremendous evidence' of voter fraud. Guess what?

The social media is almost bent on giving the President a befitting farewell, with thousands of tweets dedicated to celebrating his flaws.

"There is tremendous evidence that Donald Trump was a tremendously bad President," reacts a user. While many got nasty, some even personal but most remained sarcastic.

"Tremendous evidence of Joe Biden's victory. Electoral College: 306 to 232," wrote another.

A week full of hashtags and smirks



Almost every reluctant player in the field or those invested in American politics have accepted Biden as the President-elect. Earlier in the day, Russian President Putin finally acknowledged Joe Biden and congratulated him on the victory in US presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell too, for the first time, acknowledged and congratulated Joe Biden, but Trump did not budge.

Viral trends around Trump

Diaper Don and CryBabyTrump made the rounds in a frenzy when Donald Trump refused to accept defeat even in the face of Pennysylvania and Texas legal blows. Last week, Trump's turbulent mental state came to the fore when he even agreed to a tweet suggesting that he declassify everything. Literally everything! TrumpMeltdown it was then, followed by Tremendous.

The entire nation voted, the Supreme Court affirmed and now Electoral College has acknowledged and well, even Biden's frenemies have congratulated. Donald Trump still holds onto his, "tremendous evidence of voter fraud."

He also tweets about 68 percent error in Michigan voting machines. "Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. Do not tamper, a crime. Much more to come," he elaborates in the post.

If there's one thing that outgoing President Donald Trump could teach us all, it is how not to give in, or ever to admit. Even in the face of defeat.