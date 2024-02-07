Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan never minces her words, be it with the paparazzi or at Rajya Sabha meetings. The legendary actor's banter with paparazzi often garners eyeballs. From schooling them to asking paps not to instruct her on how to pose and where to look, we've seen it all.

Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal, unfiltered and unabashed. Her behaviour often puts her in a bad light, and she gets trolled for it.

The actor once again made headlines, and this time she isn't schooling the paps, or refusing to pose. On Monday, Jaya Bachchan was seen questioning the Rajya Sabha and schooled the prompting Congress MP during the discussion. The video of veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has been widely surfaced online.

In the clip, she is seen seeking respect for the honourable chairman of the parliament.

What happened

During the Question Hour at Rajya Sabha, a question on aviation was skipped. Jaya Bachchan. Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress and other members stood up and asked Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh why that had happened.

Angry Jaya Bachchan questioned the reason for skipping the question and voiced her dissatisfaction, stating, "We're not school children," to Chairman Dhankhar.

After which. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the opposition members to take their seats and said he would return to the question. When Mr Hooda continued to protest, Dhankhar said, "You are not her (Bachchan's) spokesperson. She herself is a very senior member. No, you don't have to support her, she is a very senior member."

Speaking further, Dhankhar said he had indicated that question number 18, which had been skipped, would be taken up after the reply to question number 19 was complete.

When Jaya Bachchan got up to speak, the chairman interrupted her and said, "I would request Jaya Bachchan ji... Jaya ji you are a very senior member. Even otherwise in the country, whatever you say is well-regarded. You will cheer us, all of us, and I am sure a great actor like you must have taken many retakes also."

Watch | "We're Not School Children…": Jaya Bachchan Loses Cool In Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/LC2aftVCz1 — NDTV (@ndtv) February 6, 2024

Afterwards, Jaya Bachchan said, "I have a lot of regard for the deputy chairperson. We have not said anything against him. This is my request to you: If you or the deputy chairperson asks us to, we will sit down. But if any other members shake their hands and ask us to sit, we will not. It is our right to question. You tell us 'We can't take this question right now, there are problems and we will take it later', and we will understand. We are not schoolchildren, but treat us respectfully."

Netizens flocked to social media and expressed their opinion over Jaya Bachchan's getting angry and later putting her point forward.

A user said, "Her cool is lost 24 by 7 every day & every moment. Nothing to worry....."

Another said, " There is nothing as calm, cool, composed in her dictionary.."

A section of netizens found her point valid and lauded her for being opinionated and expressive.