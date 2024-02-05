Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan never minces her words she often garners eyeballs for her unfiltered and unabashed words. The legendary actor's banter with paparazzi never often gets her criticism. Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal that paps invade her privacy and click pictures of her while she is with her family. During award shows and movie screenings, Jaya Bachchan often greets the paps and smiles at them.

Jaya Bachchan is featured in her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya'. Apart from Jaya, Shweta Bachchan is also part of the podcast. And the trio indulge in candid conversations.

With the new season that was launched on February 1, 2024. This time there will be a video format on Navya's YouTube channel.

Jaya Bachchan during the conversation spoke about life after marriage.

In the video, Navya told Jaya, 'You know there's a term called Jaya-ing.' When Navya claimed that she got her mother's sense of humour, Shweta said, "No, you don't have my sense of humour at all."

During her conversation, Jaya said, "More than my son, Shweta is my strength."

Sharing the teaser, the official page wrote, "3 of our most favourite ladies are back, on VIDEO! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to unfiltered conversations, lots of laughter and one too many "What The Hell's" of course! A NEW SEASON of #WhatTheHellNavya, as a VODCAST! Streaming weekly from 1st February on @NavyaNanda's YouTube channel."

Netizens call out the trio's podcast and wonder why Aishwarya isn't part of it.

A user wrote, "What is the purpose of this podcast? Every time I see Jaya and Shweta, I think about how these 2 mean women have destroyed Abhishek and Aishwarya's life. Navya never talks about her father or her life in her father's house. She never acknowledges her super beautiful and talented mami Aishwarya. Why?.."

Another mentioned, "Aishwarya alone was enough please bring her too someday."

Ahead of the podcast's premiere, Navya also shared a statement which read, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom and my nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories and the joy of shared experiences.