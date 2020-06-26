Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Friday, June 26 police said. Two armed forces personnel have reportedly suffered injuries.

According to officials, a joint team of army, police and the CRPF cordoned off an area in Tral after receiving specific inputs during the night.

12th encounter in South Kashmir region, 33 terrorists killed

The encounter began on Thursday, June 25, halted shortly for the night and continued till Friday morning. The joint team of security forces and JK Police approached the spot, as the security noose tightened, the hiding terrorists fired triggering the encounter.

In the month of June, this marks the 12th encounter in South Kashmir region, in which 33 terrorists have been killed so far.

(to be updated)