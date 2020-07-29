A bridge over Tempe Town Lake in Arizona partially collapsed after a freight train derailed and caught fire on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. local time Tempe, a city located east of Phoenix.

According to reports, a large portion of the Salt River Union Pacific Railroad Bridge that stretches over Tempe town Lake collapsed and the debris of the cargo train fell in the water.

Tempe police and fire crews have rushed to the scene where thick smoke has filled the air. City authorities have directed the nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to divert planes coming to the airport.

The Tempe Police Department said in a tweet that several agencies have reached the area, and requested people to avoid the area.

"Several roads are restricted near Tempe Town Lake and west of downtown Tempe," the police department said in the tweet.

Fox News reported Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir urging people to "please avoid the area" as the scene is "very dangerous."

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says no injures were reported from the site.

Those stranded around the incident site in the lake are being ferried by buses.

The video of the incident shows fire and smoke along the length of the bridge, including a portion that collapsed with a car of the cargo train dangling.

It is not clear what the train was carrying but eyewitnesses say that lumbers could be seen floating in the water at the scene.

The bridge is more than a century old and was built in 1912. It has mainly been used by cargo trains.

All boating activities and classes at the Tempe Town Lake have been canceled because of the train derailment, city officials tweeted.