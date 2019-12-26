A coach of a stationary train caught fire at Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru Urban district on Thursday (December 26) morning.

The incident took place at around 10 am when the train from Bikaner in Rajasthan had halted at the railway station. The Fire tenders from Peenya immediately rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Soladevanahalli police also helped in douting the fire.

According to reports, around ten seats and one entire coach has been gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no injuries were reported as there were no passengers inside.

(Most details awaited)