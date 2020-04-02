The very first look of Peninsula — a film from Train to Busan universe, is finally here and it depicts how a world gets affected after a virus outbreak eradicates most of the human civilization.

As per the teaser, Peninsula is set four years after the events shown in Train to Busan. In the movie, the Korean Peninsula is devastated and Jung-Seok, a former soldier who has managed to escape overseas, is given a mission to go back and meet up all the survivors.

It should be noted that Train to Busan: Peninsula is not the direct sequel or a prequel to the original movie. As per director Yeon Sang-ho, Peninsula is "not a continuation of the story, but it happens in the same universe."

You can watch the high-octane teaser of Peninsula movie here:

Since the entire world is currently talking about Coronavirus, the entire social media is filled with several such comments about the movie. Many are calling the teaser of Peninsula as a harrowing zombie horror-thriller experience that they cannot wait to see.

More about Train To Busan movie:

Train to Busan was released back in 2016 and the story mostly took place on a train to Busan as a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out in the country (South Korea) and threatens the safety of all the passengers on board.

The movie was directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starred Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and others in the leading role. The movie set a record as the first Korean movie of that year after over 10 million people chose to go to the theatres to enjoy the thrill.

The movie received positive reviews from all the fronts. Many called it the best zombie movie of all time as it fully changed how we all perceived a post-apocalyptic zombie world. Many even compared the movie with Brad Pitt-starrer World War Z and stated that whatever thrill was missing from Pitt's movie, was offered magnificently in Train to Busan.

Train to Busan movie was made against a budget of $8.5 million and it grossed more than $98 million at the box-office. The movie got a cult following after it got featured on Netflix.

Train to Busan: Peninsula is slated to release in August 2020. However, given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, there are chances that the release date of the movie may get affected.