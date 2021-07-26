The deadly landslide at Sangla Valley on Sunday afternoon not only caused damage to its surroundings but also took away nine precious lives. One of them being 34-year-old Dr Deepa Sharma from Jaipur. An Ayurveda practitioner and nutritionist, she was travelling solo to Himachal on vacation and was passing through the Sangla valley in the tempo traveller that was hit by yesterday's landslide.

As news of her sudden demise went online, her followers took to social media expressing their condolences. Her last post on Twitter, sometime before the accident, showed her posing at Nagasti post near the Indo-Tibet border.

I can’t believe you’re gone. We only ever connected very briefly on Spaces and DMs and you were fierce and caring. This is shocking… https://t.co/Eu2vUtajpJ — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) July 25, 2021

Nature lover and a curious photographer, she had bought a DSLR camera just days before her trip. On July 19, she took to her social media and shared: "I have followed my heart which is passionate for #photography. Bought a DSLR today. I am super excited...!!"

Reacting to the news of her death, several persons on the microblogging site shared memories of interacting with her in the recent past. An old picture of her participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati also resurfaced.

Aditya Raj Kaul, News Editor wrote, "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of @deepadoc in the tragic landslide incident in Batseri Sangla, Himachal Pradesh around 12 noon. She had requested for my number recently for any emergency and reached out for help during COVID19. Just can't believe. Rest In Peace, Doc!"

Government announces economic relief to NOK

On Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh government announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. CM Jairam Thakur in a statement, also mentioned that treatment for the injured will be taken care of by the government.

Soon after, the PMO office also tweeted financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

Nine dead including three members of one family

According to HP police, all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country. As identified, the list of deceased persons also included a mother-son-daughter trio hailing from Rajasthan but living in Mumbai.

Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Sikar, Rajasthan were amongst those travelling in the tempo van which was hit by the landslide at Sangla Valley.

Other deceased include Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepika Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).