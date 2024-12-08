In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family, including three minors, lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district due to suspected food poisoning. This heartbreaking event has left the local community in a state of shock and mourning.

The family, hailing from the Kandi area of Rajouri district, experienced a rapid and severe decline in health after consuming a meal together.

Initially, all family members received immediate medical assistance from local health authorities. However, as their conditions worsened, it became clear that more advanced treatment was necessary. They were subsequently transferred to Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu for specialized care.

Despite the efforts of the medical team, one family member succumbed to the illness while still in Government Medical College Rajouri. The remaining three, who were critically ill, passed away during treatment at SMGS Hospital.

According to hospital officials, two other family members remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive care. Reports said that Fazal Hussain, his wife Shamim Akhter, 38, and the couple's four children, hailing from Badhal Gorla village, Kandi area, were admitted to Rajouri Government Medical College hospital with severe dyspepsia.

Hussain died during treatment in the wee hours of Sunday, while his wife and the children were referred to Jammu for specialized treatment. Hussain's daughter Rabia Kousar (15), and his other children Ruksar Ahmed (12) and Farmana Kouser (10) died during treatment at SMGS Hospital. Fazal Hussain's wife, Shamim Akhter (38), and their four-year-old son, Rafter Ahmed, are currently hospitalized and are said to be in critical condition.

Case registered, investigation ordered

The suspected food poisoning incident has raised alarms among the local authorities and health officials. Police have promptly registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the matter. As part of the investigative process, samples of the suspected food have been collected and sent for detailed analysis to determine the source and nature of the contamination.

Local health authorities are working diligently to uncover the cause of this devastating incident. They have emphasized the importance of food safety and have urged the community to report any similar cases immediately.

In the wake of this tragedy, there is a heightened focus on ensuring that such incidents do not recur, with authorities looking to implement stricter food safety regulations and guidelines.

The community has come together to mourn the loss of these lives, offering prayers and support for the recovery of the family members still fighting for survival. The incident has sparked widespread discussions about food safety practices and the need for vigilance in food preparation and consumption.

As investigations continue, further updates are expected to provide more clarity on the circumstances leading to this tragic event. In the meantime, the local community remains united in grief and support, hoping for the swift recovery of the critically ill family members and the swift conclusion of the investigation to prevent future occurrences.