The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Katra, Piyush Dhotra, has issued a prohibition order banning the sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food within the jurisdiction of the sub-division, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Wednesday.

The move, enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), applies to Katra and adjoining areas, including the track leading to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, and will remain effective for two months unless revoked earlier, a statement issued by the DIPR said.

The ban extends across several key locations, including villages within a two-kilometre radius of the Katra to the Holy Cave track and nearby roads. It specifically covers areas like Arli, Hansali, and Matyal, and stretches along the Katra-Tikri, Katra-Jammu, Katra-Reasi, and Panthal-Domail roads, among others. Villages such as Chamba, Serli, Bhagta, Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain, Maghal, Nau Devian, and Aghar Jitto also fall under the order's ambit.

The order aims to preserve the sanctity of the shrine and its surrounding areas, which attract millions of devotees annually. The ban includes all forms of non-vegetarian food, such as eggs, chicken, meat, seafood, and other animal-based products, aligning with the spiritual ethos of the region.

Authorities have warned that the prohibitions will be strictly enforced along the pilgrimage track and within demarcated areas on major routes leading to Katra, including near the Katra Railway Station. Residents and visitors are urged to comply with the restrictions to ensure a harmonious and respectful environment for pilgrims.

(With inputs from IANS)