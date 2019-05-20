The daughter of Pakistan batsman Asif Ali, who was taking part in Pakistan's five match series against England in the latter country, passed away due to cancer at a hospital in USA. Noor Fatima, the deceased girl, was barely two years old and her condition had made her parents seek treatment for her abroad. Unfortunately, the girl couldn't overcome the debilitating illness.

Ali, who played all matches of the series against England including the last one, played on May 19, just a day before suffering the bereavement. This sad news was communicated by the official twitter handle of Islamabad United, the team for which Ali plays in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament.

"ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif and his family. Asif is a great example of strength and courage. He is an inspiration to us," the statement from Islamabad United read.

On April 22, the cricketer had himself tweeted a statement informing the people of the condition of his daughter and her journey for getting better treatment. "My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment. A big shout out to @usembislamabad and @USCGLahore for issuing the visa to us within an hour. Special thanks to Mike, Elizabeth, Tanveer & @TalhaAisham Bhai. Keep my princess in your Duas!" the bereaved cricketer had tweeted.

Strangely, there hasn't been any statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Ali is a lower order batsman known for his aggressive style of batting and the ability to be a dangerous power hitter in the death overs. He scored two half-centuries in the series in England which sealed his spot in the final 15-man squad of Pakistan for the World Cup despite him not being in the provisional squad announced a while back.

As per the latest news, he would be leaving the team in England and heading out to attend to the last rites of his daughter.