In a shocking incident, a Delhi traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle as the driver.

The driver was driving rashly and zigzagging across lanes, in the Delhi Cantonment area. According to reports, the constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav, suffered injuries after he fell off the bonnet.

FIR has been registered against the driver of the car

The car was held later. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the car, Shubham, at Delhi Cantt police station, South West Delhi. The errant driver tried to flee but was caught by the public and other traffic police personnel who had to chase him for nearly a kilometre. He was identified by his first name, Shubham, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The HT reported the police constable saying, "The driver slowed down and then suddenly accelerated away. I fell on the car bonnet in a bid to escape being run over and grabbed on to the windshield wiper. Instead of stopping the vehicle, despite me repeatedly asking him to, he continued to drive rashly and dragged me for 300-400 metres. He sped away after I fell off the bonnet. However, the public and the other traffic police constables chased and caught him," Yadav said."