Tom Hanks' biggest animated movie Toy Story 4 full-movie has leaked online on several torrent websites.

Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 has become the latest victim of the cybercrime as the full-movie 720p CAM print is currently available on torrent websites and it is predicted that the movie's leak will directly affect the box-office collection.

Over the last couple of months, several big Hollywood movies have been leaked online on several torrent websites. As previously stated, movies like Aladdin, Pet Sematary, Venom, and others become the victim of torrent downloads and now the animated movie, Toy Story 4, has also joined the list.

In several countries, downloading and sharing the illegal contents from the torrents are punishable. It is always advised to the fans not to share or download the illegal content from the torrent websites.

The recently released Disney and Pixar's movie continues from Toy Story 3, where Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, among their other toy pals, have found new admiration after being given to Bonnie. In the movie, they are being introduced to Forky — a spork that has been made into a toy and who embarks on a road trip adventure.

Toy Story 4 is made against a total budget of $200 million and earned $47 million on its first day in the domestic market of North America. As per movie experts, the movie is projected to gross somewhere around $160 million in its opening weekend. At the same time, there are several who are stating that the movie could debut as high as $200 million. Since the movie is already leaked online, there are several fans who will choose to watch it online — this may directly affect the box-office collection in the long run.

Meanwhile, the movie is critically loved by most of the reviewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 97 percent. The website's critics consensus reads, "Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending – and perhaps concluding – a practically perfect animated saga." While other reviewers have stated that Tom Hanks' Toy Story 4 takes us into that era of a computer-animated cartoon feature film which we all longed from a very long time.