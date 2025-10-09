Toxic cough syrup case: MP Police arrest TN pharma firm owner

In a major development in the nationwide investigation into the deaths of children caused by a contaminated cough syrup, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested G.Ranganathan, the owner of the Chennai-based pharmaceutical company 'Coldrif', from his residence in Kodambakkam.

According to police sources, he was arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The arrest comes after the death of at least 20 children in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, who had consumed a cough syrup branded as 'Coldrif', manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a unit based in Sunguvar Chatram, Kanchipuram district.

Preliminary laboratory tests have revealed that the syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) -- a highly toxic chemical commonly used in the production of paints and inks.

The ingestion of DEG can lead to severe kidney failure, a condition reported among several of the affected children.

According to investigators, the deceased children were from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Guna, and Shivpuri districts. Most of them had been prescribed the syrup for common colds and coughs, and reportedly fell ill within days of consumption.

Despite intensive treatment, many developed acute renal complications that led to their deaths. Health officials confirmed that at least 40 other children are currently under medical observation, raising fears that the casualty toll could rise.

Following the tragic deaths, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed an immediate ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif across the state. Subsequently, the Union Health Ministry directed all states to suspend the sale of the syrup and seize any existing stock.

Tamil Nadu's Drug Control Department has launched statewide raids after reports suggested that over 2,000 bottles of Coldrif could still be available in retail and wholesale markets across the state.

District drug inspectors have been instructed to confiscate the medicine and send samples to Chennai's Drug Control Laboratory for analysis.

Police sources said that Ranganathan, the owner of Coldrif, was on the radar of Madhya Pradesh authorities for several days. A team from Madhya Pradesh Police, with assistance from Tamil Nadu counterparts, detained him at his Kodambakkam residence in the morning. He will be taken to Madhya Pradesh for further interrogation.

Authorities are now investigating whether the company violated manufacturing norms and whether negligence or falsification of safety certificates contributed to the tragedy.