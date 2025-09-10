Tourists stranded in Nepal as Gen Z protests force Kathmandu Airport shutdown

Hundreds of Indian tourists have been left stranded in Nepal after the Kathmandu Airport was shut down due to safety concerns because of the violent Gen Z protests against alleged corruption and the government's social media ban.

What began as a peaceful Gen Z-led movement soon spiralled into violent clashes with security forces, leaving 22 people dead. The unrest also saw several top politicians assaulted by mobs, while the homes of leaders were set ablaze.

The shutdown of Kathmandu Airport and the blockade of major highways by demonstrators have trapped tourists, many of whom had arrived in Nepal for vacations, unaware of the unfolding unrest.

Among them is a group of friends from Navi Mumbai who had travelled to visit the Pashupatinath Temple but now find themselves stranded.

"We were travelling in Nepal with friends, but a curfew was imposed after we arrived. The situation is very problematic now. The sooner we find a way to leave safely, the better it will be for us," one of them told IANS.

Another member of the group said they have been confined to their hotel for the past two days.

"We arrived in Kathmandu on September 8; however, the next day, the protests started. Now, we are not able to go back to our country because the airports are closed. We contacted the Indian Embassy for guidance on leaving. They advised us to stay in our hotel till they make arrangements. The situation here is very tense, and we are extremely scared," he said.

Recounting his experience, another tourist from the same group added, "I came with my friends to offer prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple. However, the violence started soon after we arrived here. We are scared. Our families, back home, are also scared. We have contacted the Embassy, and they advised us to stay safe in our hotel for the time being."

The Indian Embassy has assured the stranded tourists that efforts will be made to arrange their safe return, but until then, they have been asked to remain in their hotels.

The unrest has not only affected Indian nationals but also trapped several foreign tourists.

A German tourist stranded in Kathmandu told IANS, "The situation is very bad. Yesterday, I saw a lot of smoke from hotels. They were burning, and people were dying here, innocent people. It's very sad. I hope that everything will return to normal soon."

Another German national, visiting Nepal with a group of 14 people, expressed hope for an early departure.

"We are a group of 14 people and came here on Monday. The situation is unfortunate. We are safe, but we hope that we can go back tomorrow," he said.

With the situation in Nepal remaining volatile, tourists continue to face uncertainty as they wait for a safe passage out of the country.

