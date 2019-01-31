While January 2019 had a great show at the box office, three big releases in February are expected to continue the blockbuster run too. Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has almost crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide box office and is still continuing its powerful run all across the country. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika too has managed to fare quite well at the box office and is running strong. Nawazuddin starrer Thackeray might not have received a thunderous applause, but, is expected to recover all its making money.

This February, we have three big releases lined up for release. Let's take a look at them.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga: Bollywood's first full-blown commercial film on a same-sex relationship, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, is scheduled to release this Friday. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga is a progressive take on same-sex relationship. The film also reignites the popular jodi of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, who have given some major hits in the past.

Gully Boy: The Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer stormed social media for days with its powerful trailer. The songs of the films too went viral the day they were launched. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film is based on the real-life group of rappers in Mumbai. And going by the hype and hoopla around the film, it could well prove out to be this year's biggest entertainer.

Total Dhamaal: After Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn is set to tickle your funny bone once again this year with Total Dhamaal. The Indra Kumar directorial features big actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh.

Which would be your pick for this month?