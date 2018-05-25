A blast ripped through an Indian restaurant outside Toronto May 24

At least 15 people are said to have been injured

Three people sustained critical injuries

The police have released images of two suspects and a hunt for them is on

At least 15 people were injured when an explosion ripped through an Indian restaurant outside Toronto Thursday, May 24, night. The explosion reportedly took place at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, around 10:30 pm.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot and paramedics were helping the people in the area. They told the New York Times that there were "multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga," and added that three people had "critical blast injuries."

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

Reported explosion inside a restaurant on Hurontario Street in #Mississauga https://t.co/POKqyTVqnC — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 25, 2018

While the building remains intact after the explosion, eyewitnesses said that there were a lot of shards of glass in the area.

Pics from the restaurant explosion at Hurontario St & Eglinton Av in #Mississauga. Plaza is sealed off, approx 15 people transported to hospital, 3 critical. Sources saying incendiary devices were found inside the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/b5ZX6NVeSx — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 25, 2018

It was earlier said that the blast could be accidental caused by a gas leak, but the police have now released images of two hooded suspects, who are said to have walked into the restaurant and detonated a device. "Two parties fled the scene immediately after the incident," the Peel Regional Police tweeted.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

The police have also launched a hunt for the two suspects and sent out a description requesting help from the locals. While one of the suspects has been described as "male, 5'10-6feet, stocky build, mid-20s, light skin, wearing dark blue jeans, dark zip up hoodie pulled over head, baseball cap with light grey peak, face covered with black cloth material," the other has been described as "5'9"-5'10", fair skin, thin build, faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes, face covered."

The Canadian police are also looking for more explosives that may have been left behind by the suspects, reported news.com.au.

The latest incident comes a month after Alek Minassian, 25, drove his white Ryder rental van into a lunch crowd in Toronto, killing about 10 people and injuring another 15. He has now been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

(This is a developing story)