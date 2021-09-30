A powerful tornado has hit the German city of Kiel, which has reportedly left many injured. The terrifying disaster was caught on camera, which has since gone viral on social media. Netizens have reacted to the viral video, in which a large tornado can be seen approaching the city from the ocean.

In one video, shot from a different angle, the tornado can be seen hitting a building, which is likely the cause of multiple injuries, before it disappeared. According to some local reports, at least seven people have been injured. The police and fire department have been deployed at the scene to review the damages.