Top scientist Samir V. Kamat was on Thursday named the new Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Kamat, who is currently the Director General Naval Systems & Materials at the DRDO, will succeed G. Satheesh Reddy, who will become the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Kamat as Secretary, Defence Research and Development, and DRDO Charman, from the date of his joining till he reaches the age of 60, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, and also the appointment of Reddy as Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister.

Reddy had taken over as the DRDO's chief in August 2018. In August 2020, he was given a two-year extension in the post.