And the wait is finally over Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles is finally released in cinemas. The film is an aerial action entertainer about budding pilots set to combat war.

Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor leads the team comprising Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone).

THE FILM IS VISUALLY STUNNING AND BEAUTIFUL POTRAYAL OF INDIAN FORCES

The film gives a patriotic fervour, with Hrithik fighting with 'dushman desh' the film shifts to Kashmir and the Indo-Pakistan conflict. The POK and IOK will give every India goosebumps with 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' playing in the background.

Fighter in a nut shell is a romantic saga wrapped in conflict. From high-octane action to Deepika and Hrithik's chemistry, the film is not only high in patriotism but also a much-needed massy film which sets the tone for Republic Day high.

Movie-goers have flocked to theatres and watched the film Fighter and the first reviews of Hrithik- Deepika is out.

Hrithik fans celebrate the first-day show of Fighter with a cake cutting.

The hashtag #JaiHind trends alongside #FighterReview.

Take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

"Fighter is an absolute entertainer with top-notch action sequences that will keep u on the edge of your seat. Hrithik Roshan has dropped an absolute banger at the beginning of 2024," posted one viewer.

Another wrote, "The best movie till date on Indian Airforce. Watch it in 4D with superb background music. The mission conducted by the Indian Air Force will give you goosebumps in 4d. It's a king-size entertainer...Excellent Movie, extraordinary Stunt sequence, strong story script, action delivery is wonderful."

Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, saw 'Fighter' at a special screening and took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to rave about it. Wrote "Big congratulations... fabulous mega movie!"

The next one mentioned, "One of the best action movies ever. Hrithik's performance is outstanding. Every actor gives their best. Superb direction & very good story."

The next one mentioned, "A powerful entertainer with patriotism plus aerial war ....never seen in Hindi movies plus superb acting of all the stars..Anil Kapoor is at its best performance...must watch in 3D... five-star performance.."

A user wrote, "What an excellent movie better than Pathaan Seriously movie every engaged please watch Hrithik sir lead-role acting is brilliant Deepika is every sexy movie fighter is hit 2024.

A section of netizens has compared the film to Top Gun while some say it's modern-day Border. However, it's undeniable that Hrithik and Deepika's performance is a banger in Fighter.

Movie reviewer Taran said, "#HrithikRoshan is, without doubt, the show stopper. He displays valour, restraint and rage with incredible honesty. He owns every sequence he appears in, makes every moment come alive with a stellar act... #DeepikaPadukone is top-notch, handling the demanding part with flourish. The on-screen pairing [#HrithikRoshan – #DeepikaPadukone] gives the film that extra sheen."

He also praised the supporting cast. "#AnilKapoor is flawless, as always. Excels in several sequences... The supporting cast is just perfect: #KaranSinghGrover is first-rate, while #AkshayOberoi is wonderful... #RishabhSawhney, the antagonist, is menacing to the hilt," Taran concluded his review.

Fighter has a run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification has also granted it a U/A certification to the film after cuts. The film is banned in Gulf countries excluding UAE.