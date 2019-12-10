Thalapathy Vijay has found a place in the list of Top 10 Entertainment Twitter Handles in India (Male) in 2019. He is at the fifth place in the list in which Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is in the numero uno position.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in the second position followed by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who are in the third and fourth positions, respectively. Among the South Indians stars, Vijay's handle is the top most place in the Entertainment Handle of the year.

Vijay had used his account to share the poster from his Diwali release Bigil, which had become the most Retweeted Entertainment post in 2019. It also got highest number of comments, making it a highly engaging post.

Check out Top 10 Entertainment Twitter Handles in India (Male) in 2019

1. Amitabh Bachchan

2. Akshay Kumar

3. Salman Khan

4. Shah Rukh Khan

5. Vijay

6. AR Rahman

7. Ranveer Sing

8. Ajay Devgn

9. Mahesh Babu

10. Atlee

According to Twitter India, the ranks are given based on the number of unique authors engaged with the handles or discussed about the topics between 1 January and 15 November.

It has to be noted that Vijay's Bigil has found a place in the Twitter's Most Tweeted About Hashtags in India.

Interestingly, Vijay is ahead of the stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who not only hit headlines over their movies, but also through their political comments. Yet it is surprising to see their handles failing to find a place in the top ten list.

The fact that Bigil director Atlee Kumar also finding a place among the top 10 handle clearly indicates the influence of Vijay fans on Twitter.