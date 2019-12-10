Vijay's Bigil, which has become the biggest hit at the box office in Kollywood in 2019, has added a feather to its cap. This feat will only showcase the immense popularity the actor commands on Twitter platform as it is the only Indian film in the year to find a place in the Most Tweeted About Hashtags in India.

Twitter India has released the list on Most Tweeted About Hashtags in India in 2019. The general elections held in 2019, which lasted over a month, was widely-discussed topic on Twitter with the hashtag - #loksabhaelections2019.

India's ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-2's landing module, named Vikram is second-most tweeted hashtag (#chandrayaan2) in the country followed by ICC Cricket World Cup with the hash tag (#cwc19).

While the top 10 list comprises of wide variety of topics, Vijay's Tamil movie Bigil is the only movie made in India to have found a place in the list (6th place) with Hollywood's Avengers: Endgame in the eight position.

What makes it special for the fans is the fact that it is not a multilingual movie like Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho or Rajinikanth's Petta, but Bigil, which was more or less restricted to South audience, that has occupied a place n the Twitter's top 10 list.

Check out the Most Tweeted about Hashtags in India in 2019:

01. #loksabhaelections2019:

02. #chandrayaan2:

03. #cwc19:

04. #pulwama:

05. #article370:

06. #bigil:

07. #diwali:

08. #avengersendgame:

09. #ayodhyaverdict:

10. #eidmubarak: