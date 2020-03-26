'Top Chef Masters' winner, Indian American celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died after contracting coronavirus a week ago. He was 59 years old.

The chef went from Mumbai to New York on 8 March. He was admitted with a fever a week ago at the Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, and was eventually tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report on nbcbouston.com

On March 18, the Bombay canteen in an Instagram post said "Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Culinary Director, Hunger Inc was admitted into hospital in New York with a viral fever."

Chef Floyd who was earlier in Mumbai left the city on March 8th for New York via Frankfurt airport. He is being closely monitored for his condition and we wish him a speedy recovery, the post added.

Last post

This was Cardoz's last post on Instagram.

RememberingCardoz, Padma Lakshmi in a tweet said "flyodcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch."

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss... pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

Cardoz personal and professional life

The Mumbai-born chef was the co-owner of the Bombay Canteen, in India and opened Tabla, the restaurant that made him popular with Danny Meyer in the year 1997, The restaurant was later closed in 2010.

Cardoz won Top Chef Winner's season 3. In the show, renowned chefs compete against each other in a series of weekly challenges.

Cardoz was nominated four times for James Beard Award and has penned two cookbooks. Cardoz is survived by his mother, wife Barkha, and two sons.