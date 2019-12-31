Padma Lakshmi has amazed her millions of fans by posing completely nude and went make-up-free for a photoshoot. In addition to this, she recently gave a fitting reply to an acclaimed magazine after being confused for actress Priyanka Chopra.

The 49-year-old Padma Lakshmi recently posted a couple of pictures baring everything and leaving nothing for imagination. In the shared sultry pictures, Padma is seen lying down as she gazes into the camera.

The racy image of Padma Lakshmi soon went viral as fans started to comment on it like, "Stunning so beautiful," said one user. "No makeup perfection," commented another user, while another one said, "Most beautiful person ever."

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Padma Lakshmi has shared a nude photo of herself amongst her fans. Last month she shared a seemingly naked photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub after having a hectic schedule.

Padma Lakshmi has remained extremely vocal when it comes to talking about her health and her body image. In a previous interview with Bravo TV, she openly talked about how it is ridiculous to put stars on the breast area if they have to post pictures on Instagram.

"I really think that it's kinda bulls**t that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples (to censor them) but men can go topless left and right," she said. "I find that sexist. We're so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We're okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman's real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what's the big deal?"

Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra?

Earlier this week, The New Yorker tagged an Instagram photo of Padma Lakshmi as Quantico TV series star Priyanka Chopra in a post featuring celebrities' favorite cartoons from the magazine.

Soon after Padma Lakshmi was tagged into the picture, she posted a screenshot of the same with a caption intentionally tagging The New Yorker as The New York Daily News.

Padma Lakshmi captioned: "Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shout-out. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."