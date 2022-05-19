Amid reports that terror groups are trying to sabotage this year's Amarnath Yatra, the top brass of the Army and police on Thursday reviewed the security situation of Jammu province in a high-level meeting.

The meeting was chaired by General Officer Commanding (GoC), White Night Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh here at Nagrota.

The meeting reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra next month.

"A security review meeting chaired by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, was held at Nagrota. The meeting was attended by ADGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies in the region", Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt. Col Devender Anand said.

"The meeting was primarily focused on the prevailing security situation in the Jammu division. The security measures for the forthcoming Machail and Amarnath Yatra were also discussed in detail to ensure streamlined coordination between all the intelligence and security agencies at all times", the spokesman said.

Amarnath Yatra to start on June 30

After the Yatra remained suspended for two years due to the COVID pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30.

The year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas will start on June 30 and conclude after 43 days, as per the tradition, on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The pilgrimage was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, while in 2019, it was disrupted due to the events preceding the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Two days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a meeting with the top brass of security and intelligence wings to review arrangements for the hassle-free Amarnath Yatra against the backdrop of recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials said the Home Minister held back-to-back two meetings to discuss the arrangements for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on June 30.

Army Commander Northern Command reviews the security situation on LoC

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, accompanied by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Corps Commander, White Knight Corps, visited the forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the region.

The Army Commander was briefed in detail on the actions being taken to maintain a robust posture to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. He complimented all ranks for their untiring efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain vigilant and alert while operating in the area.