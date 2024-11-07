With the boom of OTT platforms and the pan Indian releases, South Indian films have established a good market, especially for their unique storytelling skills and raw and honest portrayal of characters. While almost every genre has its own set of audience already, South Indian comedy films are very underrated.

Here's a list of 7 ROFL Telugu films you can watch on Netflix and have a gala time.

1. Ready 2008

Language: Telugu

Director: Srinu Vaitla

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Genelia D'Souza, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Sunil, M S Narayan.

Always one for helping the course of true love, college student Chandu decides to steal away a friend's sweetheart from her unwanted arranged marriage. But instead of reuniting the lovers, Chandu abducts the wrong bride. However, this bride, Pooja, is grateful for the mix-up as she was already planning her own escape. On the run, the pair fall in love. But to take Pooja's hand in marriage, Chandu needs to win over her family, which is made up of two feuding uncles and their clans. This confusion creates a lot of hilarious moments in the film. This film was remade with the same title in Hindi, starring Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles.

2. Oh Baby 2019

Language: Telugu

Director: Nandini Reddy

Cast: Samantha, Lakshmi B.V., Nandini Reddy, Rajendra Prasad, Urvashi, Rao Ramesh, Naga Shourya, Teja Sajja.

Samantha starrer Oh Baby is a story about a 70-year-old unhappy woman who accuses God of her problems. However, everything changes when she gets her photograph clicked at a studio and is transformed into a beautiful 24-year-old young woman. Samantha's body language and slang as a 70-year-old make you chuckle, and the storyline keeps you hooked until the very end.

3. Ante Sundaraniki 2022

Language: Telugu

Director: Vivek Athreya

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Rohini, Naresh, Tanvi Ram, Venkatesh Maha.

Nani is an actor who is well known for his comic timing in films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoyi and Ala Modalaindi, and fans were eager to see the new pair Nani and Nazriya on screen. This romantic comedy is a story about Sundar from an orthodox Hindu family who falls in love with Leela, a Christian. The story revolves around the lies they tell to fit in with each other's families and how they tackle the situations. This film didn't do well at the box office but garnered huge praise after its OTT release on Netflix.

4. Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty 2023

Language: Telugu

Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Nassar.

The Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer focuses on Miss Shetty from London, who desires to remain single forever, and Mr Polishetty, who aspires to be a stand-up comedian but is stuck in his corporate life. However, her life takes a sudden turn when she meets Mr. Poliishetty, a native of Hyderabad who dreams of a committed relationship. If you are in the mood for some feel-good Telugu rom-coms, then this film is a must-watch for you.

5. M.A.D

Language: Telugu

Director: Kalyan Shankar

Cast: Sangeet Shoban, Vishnu, Ram Nithin, Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar.

MAD is set in an engineering college and revolves around the antics of the students there, primarily the boys, who get a kick out of torturing the hostel warden and their college life and love life. It is a film that college-going students would connect to and enjoy with their friends.

6. Tillu Square 2024

Language: Telugu

Director: Malik Ram

Cast: Siddu Jonnalgada, Anupama Parmeshwaran, Neha Shetty, Prince Sesil, Murali Sharma.

Tillu Square follows the life of a DJ who finds himself entangled in a murder case after a one-night affair. A year later, another encounter leads him to uncover even more chaos from his past. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, this film is sure to keep you entertained with its unexpected twists and comic moments. DJ Tillu had garnered a huge craze among the audience, and so did its sequel, Tillu Square.

7. Mathu Vadalara 2 2024

Language: Telugu

Director: Ritesh Rana

Cast: Satya, Sri Simha Koduri, Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Rohini, Ajay, and Srinivasa Reddy.

Mathu Vadalara 2 marks the sequel to the 2019 film of the same title and is helmed by Ritesh Rana. The plot focuses on Babu and Yesu, two former delivery agents who embark on a mission as special agents. As they set out on the journey, they face extraordinary challenges filled with humour and surprises. This film's dialogues are all over the internet with trending reels and hashtags, especially the "Riya Evaru" dialogue.