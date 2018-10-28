With Tata Motors joining the performance cars craze, the hot hatch segment of India is currently booming. The powerful hatchback segment was not popular in India till recently with not many takers. However, that has changed now and there is an increase in the number of customers opting for powerful cars without hesitation.

Indian automobile industry is now open to over 100bhp small cars. Meanwhile, automates are also careful not to exorbitantly price the vehicles. We have compiled a list of top 5 hot hatches you can buy for Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket.

Fiat Abarth Punto (145bhp)

Fiat Abarth Punto is powered by 1.4-litre T-JET turbocharged petrol engine that develops 145bhp and 212Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 8.8 seconds and comes with an impressive fuel efficiency of 16.3kmpl. The Abarth Punto has been priced at Rs 9.67 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Tata Tiago JTP (112bhp)

Tata Tiago JTP is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 112.4bhp and 150Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed transmission. Tata Motors claims the Tiago JTP can sprint from 0-100kmph in 10 seconds while top speed has been capped at 160kmph. The Tata hot hatchback has been priced at Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Twitter/ Tata Motors

Ford Figo 1.5-litre Petrol (110bhp)

Ford's small car Figo is available in three engine options. The 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine in the new Figo develops 110bhp at 6300rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4250rpm mated to a six-speed dual clutch transmission. The car returns ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 17kmpl and is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Ford Media

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI (104bhp)

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI is powered by 1.2 TSI petrol engine developing 104bhp at 5,000rpm and 175Nm of torque in the range of 1500-4100rpm mated to seven-speed DSG gearbox. The performance hatchback also boasts off cruise control feature. Volkswagen Polo GT TSI costs Rs 9.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Volkswagen

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki's first hot hatch, the Baleno RS gets power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine which is tuned to churn out 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki retails the Baleno RS for Rs 8.47 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.