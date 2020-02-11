Bollywood remaking Telugu films is nothing new. After Arjun Reddy and Prasthanam, there's a list of Telugu films which are being remade in Hindi now and are expected to release this year. Take a look at the top 5.

Jersey as Jersey

After winning hearts with his amazing performance in Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor is busy prepping up for his next, which is yet again, remake of Telugu film Jersey, which is a Nani starrer. Shoot of this film has is happening at a brisk pace and recently, the actor even suffered a minor injury on his face. A ball unexpectedly hit him on his lower lip. Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady in this film which is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original too.

Taxiwala as Khaali Peeli

Vijay Deverakonda's supernatural thriller Taxiwala released to a rousing response in both the Telugu states and has garnered a worldwide gross over Rs 25 Cr. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is now being remade in Hindi and it titled Khaali Peeli. The shooting is currently happening at a brisk pace and is in the last stages now. Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday are playing the lead roles in this Maqbool Khan directorial.

RX 100 as Tadap

RX 100, which released in 2018 has stunned the audiences with stunning and unforeseen climax. The songs, screenplay and amazing performances by Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The Hindi remake of this film marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty. The film has Tara Sutaria as the leading lady and is titled Tadap. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Bollywood remake is directed by Milan Luthria.

Bhaagamathie as Durgavati

Anushka's performance has taken Bhaagamathie to heights. The edge of the seat performances by lead actors are worth watching again and again. This horror thriller is now being remade in Hindi as Durgavati. Bhumi Pednekar is reprising Anushka's role. Presented by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, the shooting of the project kicked-off recently.

Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb

Kanchana, a Raghava Lawrence and Sharat Kumar starrer is now being remade in Hindi as Laxmmi Bomb. This flick is being produced in Hindi by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Raghava Lawrence will be making his Hindi directorial debut with this flick which has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmmi Bomb is scheduled for release on May 22, 2020.