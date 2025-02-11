For entrepreneurs and businessmen, setting up a new company is an exciting prospect. The company's registration boosts their credibility, making it easier to obtain loans from banks and NBFCs.

Before incorporating a company in India, it is important to understand the procedures involved, including the required documentation. The documents required depend on the company type and the minimum requirements for its formation. As per the Companies Act, 2013, you can select from various structures depending on your objectives, needs, and suitability. The companies can be further categorised based on their purpose, registration, and manner of ownership.

Based on registration, companies can be categorised into the following types:

Public Limited Company

Private Limited Company

One Person Company

Documents required for registering a company in India

While registering a company, the most important documents are the documents of incorporation, which must be submitted to the Registrar of Companies (ROC) along with the application form. But before you approach the ROC to register your company, here are some documents you must keep handy.

Memorandum of Association

A part of the company's constitution documents, the Memorandum of Association (MoA), also known as the company's 'Charter', contains the company's basic details, along with the foundational legal details. This includes the company's name, objectives, the liability of members, and its capital structure.

Articles of Association

The Articles of Association (AoA) includes the internal management rules and regulations of the company. These rules are company-specific and are laid out by the management personnel. For example, the document outlines how meetings are conducted, the responsibilities of the director, and the procedure involved in admitting a new shareholder.

Director Identification Number

Another important document is the Director Identification Number (DIN). Every Director in the company requires a unique DIN to be recognised as a Director legally.

Documents of the Director or company's promoters

The first set of documents needed for the company's registration are the KYC documents of the proposed Directors or the company's promoters. The company's promoters must submit the following documents (scanned and self-attested):

PAN card

Aadhaar card

ID Proof (can be the driver's license, voter ID, passport, etc.) for Indian nationals. For foreign nationals, the passport is mandatory

Address proof (can be bank statements or utility bills with the address clearly mentioned. These documents cannot be older than two months)

Class 3 digital signature to sign the application for registering the company

Documents of the registered office

Next, you must submit the documents pertaining to the office's registration. A registered office is the office address with which a company gets incorporated and is shown on all public records as the company's communication address. While registering a company, the following documents must be submitted:

Registered office proof: This can include one of the following two documents:

Registered document of the title of the premises of the registered office in the company's name or A notarised copy of the rent or lease agreement in the company's name, along with a copy of the rent receipt not older than one month

Other documents: You must also provide other documents as registered office proof. These include:

The landlord's authorisation to use the premises as the company's registered office (NOC from the landlord). Any utility bill in the company's name, such as gas, telephone, etc., with the address clearly mentioned, along with the owner's name. This document cannot be older than two months.

Once the company is registered, you can list your products on online marketplaces and earn significant profits.

Conclusion

Before registering a company in India, it is important to have a thorough understanding of the required documents and their importance. The five key documents required for the company's registration include its constitution documents (Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association), the Director Identification Number (DIN), the documents of the company's promoters, and the documents pertaining to the registered office. Once you submit these documents to the ROC, you can register your company successfully.