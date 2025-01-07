2024 had the most interesting surprises from across the industries, from Stree 2 being the highest grosser to Pushpa 2 ruling over both Hindi and Telugu industries. Pushpa 2 broke all records and became the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film ever in the history of Indian cinema! Though Kannada films struggled this year, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films have done exceedingly well, churning out some of the biggest profits at the box office this year.

Lowest 'Most-Profitable' Regional Film

While the Kannada film industry got its limelight with KGF and Kantara in 2023, the industry struggled in terms of the most profitable films of different languages.

Bheema was listed as the lowest-ranked 'most profitable' regional film, which raked in 171.25% profit at the box office.

Most Profitable Telugu Film

The most profitable Telugu film of 2024 was not a typical big star film as we expect from the industry, but it is Teja Sajja's HanuMan, which churned out a profit of 235% at the box office. The film has got a big competition with Pushpa 2, made on a budget of Rs 500 crore; it would be interesting to see if the film will rule and surpass HanuMan.

Most Profitable Tamil Film

Tamil films were quite disappointing on the whole, as their big star films tanked at the box office, but the small-budget films performed exceedingly well, and one such film is Lubber Pandhu, which registered a profit of 652%. The sports drama starring Harish Kalyan was loved by the audiences. It was made on a budget of 3 crore.

Most Profitable Malayalam Film

Malayalam films were the most celebrated films of 2024; not one but many films from the industry won audiences hearts, and the most profitable Mollywood grosser of 2024 was Premalu, which churned out a profit of 754.5% at the box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore. The film was produced by none other than Fahadh Faasil.

Most Profitable Hindi Film

Bollywood, which is always known to rule the box office, had only one female-centric film, which was the most profitable Hindi film of 2024, Stree 2, which was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and churned out a profit of 945.83% at the box office.

The film has grossed over Rs 874.58 crore (US$100 million) worldwide, emerging as the third highest-grossing Indian film and the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, as well as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film and the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Most Profitable Indian Film

Woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai. Got real with Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao, became the most profitable Indian film of the year 2024. However, there were only 2 films from Bollywood on this list in 2024; the rest 8 were ruled by South Indian films.

Top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2024

1. Stree 2: 945.83% | Hindi

2. Premalu: 745.5% | Malayalam

3. Lubber Pandhu: 652% | Tamil

4. Manjummel Boys: 610% | Malayalam

5. Kishkindha Kaandam: 493.5% | Malayalam

6. Vaazhai: 482.5% | Tamil

7. Vaazha: 369.2% | Malayalam

8. Pushpa 2 Hindi: 299.10% | (Originally Telugu)

9. Munjya: 260% | Hindi

10. Maharaja: 256.5% | Tamil