Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan has taken social media by storm. Farhan plays the role of a street fighter who turns into a boxer. The story revolves around his trials and tribulations. And the film is said to be Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's best project to date. While many are calling it a heavy hangover of Priyanka Chopra's "Mary Kom" and Farhan's "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", for many it's the best film of the year so far.

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak, Darshan Kumar and many others. The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also marks the reunion between Farhan Akhtar and Mehra after the successful biopic on Milkha Singh. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

Shah Rukh Khan also reviewed the film and said:

"Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan."

The film premiered on Amazon Prime on July 16. Let's take a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

