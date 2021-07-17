Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan has taken social media by storm. Farhan plays the role of a street fighter who turns into a boxer. The story revolves around his trials and tribulations. And the film is said to be Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's best project to date. While many are calling it a heavy hangover of Priyanka Chopra's "Mary Kom" and Farhan's "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", for many it's the best film of the year so far.

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak, Darshan Kumar and many others. The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also marks the reunion between Farhan Akhtar and Mehra after the successful biopic on Milkha Singh. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

Shah Rukh Khan shares his review

Shah Rukh Khan also reviewed the film and said:

"Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan."

The film premiered on Amazon Prime on July 16. Let's take a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

Someone went “far out” and put in insane hard work in the movie #toofan . What grit @FarOutAkhtar — PARUL (@parulnagpal) July 16, 2021

I watched your movie #Toofan just @FarOutAkhtar , again you proved that you are a wonderful actor. What an emotional journey depicted in this movie .Truly inspiring and start to finish watch .#ToofaanOnPrime — Satish Yashvardhan (@Mesatish_k) July 15, 2021

#Toofan - quite a disappointment!

Very predictable story line!



One of the few @FarOutAkhtar movies which are a let down! Definitely not worth the hype! — Sneha Tainwala (@SnehaTainwala) July 16, 2021

Not up to 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Very predictable storyline!



But it's Worth to watch, bcoz of Farhan Akhtar's Acting & dedication



Overall, Inspiring film! Must watch once#Toofan pic.twitter.com/9AOnocmGTT — S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) July 16, 2021

watched #Toofan for one hour or something and there is one scene where bigotry inside majority community has been debated. They used the word Prejudice, bigot etc for one character who hate Muslims. This is something new to Bollywood. — اخلاص (@tamashbeen_) July 16, 2021