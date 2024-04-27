On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and popular interior designer, Sussanne Khan attended the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series, Heeramandi. Several videos and pictures from the star-studded event have gone viral on the internet.

Most of the celebs were dressed at their best and opted for traditional ethnic outfits.

The event was attended by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Vijay Verma, Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, Richa Chahdha, Shekhar Suman and many others.

Sussanne Khan struggles to pose in mini skirt; walks away after embarrassment; fans laud Saba's fashion choices

Sussanne Khan arrived with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The couple twinned in black as they posed for the paparazzi.

Sussanne opted for a short black dress and felt uncomfortable while posing for the shutterbugs.

As she posed with her beau, the frills of her mini skirt were unmanageable, as the venue was windy seemingly they had kept a cooler or fan so celebs don't feel hot during summer, due to which the dress became cumbersome for Sussanne manage.

She barely managed to pose for the cameras and rushed to leave allowing others to take centre stage.

Sussanne Khan's oops moment went viral in no time and netizens slammed her for opting mini skirt at an event where most celebs opted for a traditional ensemble.

A user wrote, "People wear dresses to show ...when it starts to get showing ...they run away...DOUBLE standards...!"

Another mentioned, "She is too old to wear such a thing..."

The third one said, " Saba is much better than Sussanne.."

Sussanne and Hrithik parted ways after 14 years of marriage. They are co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik is dating actress Saba Azad, and Sussanne is in a happy relationship with Arslan Goni.