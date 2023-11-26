The makers of The Archies are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film ahead of its release. On Saturday evening, a music launch event was held in Mumbai. At the launch, the cast of the film including Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor were all dolled up and grooved in style on the songs Va Va Voom, Sunoh from the film.

The lead cast danced their hearts out and enthralled the audience with their chemistry.

Suhana, Agastya, Khushi and the cast of 'Archies' dance to 'Va Va Vroom

However, it was Suhana Khan and Agastya's dance performance that was unmissable. The duo was seen locking eyes and dancing like no one was watching.

The crowd was seen hooting and they kept on matching steps with each other.

For the unversed, SRK's daughter Suhana is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

Suhana wore a mini multicoloured dress with a delicate cross motif close to the neck for the occasion. Agastya wore an all-black with a brown jacket.

Several videos of their dance performance have gone viral.

Netizens soon flocked to the comments section and were of the view that their dance performance looked like an elite school's annual function.

Take a look

The Archies, a musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar, will mark the Bollywood debuts of several young performers this year.

One user wrote, "BORINGGG !! These guys are 25+ yrs old and doing something meant for 12 or 13 yrs old kids .."

Another user wrote, "5th clas ke bacho ka annual function lag rha ha..(looks like school's annual function).

The third user wrote, "Why is Suhana looking si nervous (sic)."

A section of netizens was unhappy with the female cast applying tons of make-up.

The trailer of the film was dropped earlier in November, and fans and celebs have praised the trailer. Agastya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote a special note for him. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will be released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.