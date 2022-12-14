Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan are on cloud nine. Recently, at an award function, the actors won the best actors award in the respective category. Ananya Panday featured in two films this year, Gehraiyaan and Liger. While Varun Dhawan completed a decade in the industry.

Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan mercilessly trolled for winning awards

At the recently held ITA Awards, Ananya Panday featured in two films Liger and Gehraiyaan this year the Best Debutant Actress of the Year- OTT award. Whereas, Varun Dhawan won the Best Actor of the Decade trophy.

Both the actors are being trolled mercilessly for the win. More than Varun, Ananya is bearing the brunt for taking home an award for Best Debutant Actress (OTT), considering Liger failed miserably at the box office.

A paparazzi page has shared the video of the two actors taking the trophy back home. A user said, "Struggle of the year."

Another mentioned, "Tongue se nose touch krne ke liye award kbse milne lg gya???" (For touching her nose with her tongue).

The third one said, "And for what are they being awarded for????"

The fourth user said, "Did she get an award?? For what ?? Acting ?? Lol..."

"Highly deserving. I'd further like to nominate Rohit Shetty as the best director of the decade and Tanishk Bagchi as the best music director of the decade", mentioned the fifth user.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday shared a fun video chronicling her Qatar trip. In the series of videos and posts shared by her on Instagram, the actress was seen cheering the teams in the semi-finals.

Furthermore, Ananya also shared a few pictures with her dad Chunky Panda, She also shared a clip of Beckham standing in the gallery and watching the match.

Sharing her experience Ananya Panday wrote in the caption: "What an experience. The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends..."

Taking to her Instagram story Ananya Panday another video featuring David Beckham and said, "Ok, I'm done. Fully waved at me."

Take a look

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will be seen in Dream Girl 2.