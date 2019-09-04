Since appearing as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland has already donned the Spidey suit five times and has since appeared beside other A-list MCU actors as well but his performance in Avengers: Infinity War will surely be the one to be remembered, thanks to his iconic death scene which led to GIFs and memes across the internet.

Surprisingly, Spidey's demise moment after Thanos snap in Infinity War was partly improvised by Holland. During a video segment for GQ's Youtube channel, the actor broke down the entire process and his preparation for the scene.

"It is improvised, because basically we did a long improvise and it wasn't great. But it sparked a great idea, and then we reworked the scene and then this was born. So, it is kind of improvised, and a technique I do if I'm trying to cry is I'll say the phrase over and over again. So for example, if I was like in a scene and I was talking to someone and the undertone of the scene was that I loved them, I would say in my head 'I love you so much. I love you so much. I love you so much. I love you so much' and then it like, it just kind of brings up emotion and in that scene, it was I don't want to go and I just thought I would say it out loud and it works, it's really good in the film."

Later on in the video, Holland checks out the question-and-answer website, Quora and comes across a query from a fan asking, "how good would Tom Holland be at playing Batman?". To which the actor had a simple response that he wouldn't be as good as Robert Pattinson.

"Well, I wouldn't be as good as my friend Robert Pattinson," Holland said. "He's gonna kill it as Batman. I don't even know if that is actually true, is he actually playing Batman? He is? That's sick, he's gonna kill it and I wouldn't want to go up against him because he's a bit of a beast."

Pattinson is confirmed to don the bat suit as the next caped crusader in Matt Reeves' standalone DC film which will explore a younger Bruce Wayne in a noir Batman tale. So far, fans' reaction towards the casting has been fairly positive with moderate criticism.

Pattinson will next be seen in Christopher Nolans' sci-fi time travel film, Tenet. After, The actor would begin filming for The Batman project which is set to release in 2021.