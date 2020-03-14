Coronavirus continues to create a stir around the world but the news of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson being diagnosed with the deadly virus broke the hearts of many fans.

Fans, fellow actors, prominent celebrities, and the media all poured in their best wishes for the couple after the 63-year-old actor posted a picture and message confirming they had contracted the virus in Australia.

But a man who can survive a water landing, the Vietnam war, the moon landing, in various heroic characters is not one to be bogged down.

"There is no crying in baseball"

Hanks found this the perfect opportunity to quote a line from his 1992 movie, 'A League of Their Own'. The actor posted a selfie with wife Rita on his official Instagram account and captioned it as "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

The Forrest Gump actor's initial statement also did not evoke any fear and instead projected an optimistic light on the incident. The actor said that they were "taking it one day at a time".

He further said, "Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

Meanwhile, the couple's son Colin Hanks has also released a statement on Instagram thanking fans and well-wishers. Colin wrote, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

He further added, "Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over 3 weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,"

Here's wishing Tom and Rita and speedy recovery.