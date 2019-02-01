Tom Hanks recently took to Twitter and uploaded a photo from the studios where he can be seen reading the last lines from the upcoming 'Toy Story 4.'

After seeing the photo, fans from all over the world have gone into a state of frenzy. Some became emotional, while some could not hide their excitement at the news.

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

The film which is set to release in June will show Tom Hand's character, Woody along with Bo Peep, Buzz, Slinky Dog and Mr and Mrs Potato Head return to the big screen after 9 long years.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx," the caption read.

But this is not the first teaser that the Toy Story family has given us. There have been two Toy Story teasers that have released before too.

The first teaser was set to Joni Mitchell's 'Both Side's Now' that was sung by Judy Collins. It shows all the characters holding each other's hand in front of a cloud's backdrop.

Sheriff Woody is holding Buzz Lightyear's hand, who in turn is holding Jessie's hand and the line follows with Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Dinosaur Rex, pig Hamm, the alien and then Slinky dog.

The twist with the first teaser was with the introduction of a new character, called Forky, who yells,"

I don't belong here!" and then he goes forth and breaks the chain.

The second teaser showed two soft toys discussing how they are really excited about the new Toy Story movie. Both the characters lines were played by "Key and Peele" fame hosts Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. They both argue on Buzz Lightyear's dialogue, "To Infinity and Beyond."

Until, Woody and Buzz comes and tells them the correct line, to which they have a hearty laugh pointing out that scientifically "You cannot reach Infinity."

After seeing the photo on Twitter, fans have already started to make several assumptions and one said, "Don't want to jump to conclusions but I'm worried this means that Woody dies in Avengers: Endgame?"

But mostly, people were feeling nostalgic that Toy Story has returned. As was pointed out in one of the tweets by a fan, "Seeing the 1st when I was a kid and now I will get to share the final one with my kids. Thanks for bringing us all along for the ride! So long partner!"