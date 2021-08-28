Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently in the UK filming the latest 'Mission: Impossible' movie, and his luxury car got stolen by thieves, while the luxury car brand BMW has rushed another identical replacement for the actor who is busy with sky jumps and dangerous stunts for the film.

Cruise has been living in the UK over recent months as he's been filming the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie alongside the likes of Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby.

"Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken," a source told The Sun newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The source added: "It's since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone. It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad -- but not as mad as Tom!"

The thieves used cutting-edge technology to clone the signal from the car's keyless ignition fob, before they stole the vehicle from the security team.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. "CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing."

Living in UK, Loving it too

A source said earlier this week that he "seems to love being in Britain". The insider said: "The transformation has been astonishing. He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately.

"Everything is quite low-key, at least by his A-list standards, and he just seems to love being in Britain. There's nothing he isn't up for doing. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him just walking around his local supermarket, the way things are going."

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has performed the "most dangerous" stunt of his career for his latest film "Mission: Impossible 7".

The star unveiled the footage in which he jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle at entertainment industry convention CinemaCon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As superspy Ethan Hunt in the action series, Cruise has scaled cliffs in Australia with his hands and hung on to the outside of a speeding plane in previous instalments of the film franchise, but the next big stunt is "far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted," he said.

In a video presentation, the actor and director Christopher McQuarrie shared behind-the-scenes footage. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted; we've been working on this for years," says the actor in the footage.

Cruise added: "I wanted to do it since a little kid." "The clouds have to be misty, not foggy," McQuarrie said of the ideal conditions for the scene, which was filmed in Norway.

Doing his own stunts

The 59-year-old actor, who is famous for doing his own stunts, trained for the feat by skydiving and working on a cycle-jumping course, built especially for the occasion.

"I have to be so good that I don't miss my mark," said Cruise. In the footage screened for convention guests, Cruise barrels down a ramp off a cliff and lets go of the bike mid-air before his parachute is released.

"Tom Cruise just rode a bike off a cliff six times today," said one impressed crewmember. "The only thing that scares me more is what we've got planned for Mission 8," quipped McQuarrie, who also directed Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'.

The film is set for release on May 27, 2022.