Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's divorce took everyone by surprise in the entertainment industry. The couple was deep in love and their decision to end their marriage shook many. Years after ending the marriage, Tom is reportedly not in touch with his daughter Suri Cruise. However, as per news reports, he is trying his best to get back in Suri's life.

Earlier this month, a report from Us Weekly suggested that Tom Cruise can become a part of Suri Cruise's life but chooses not to because apparently, "she is not a Scientologist." As per the divorce settlement, Tom is entitled to see Suri up to ten days in a month but has reportedly not been in contact with her in a long time.

However, it looks like the Mission: Impossible — Fallout movie star wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter. As per a report from Grazia UK via InTouch Weekly, the Top Gun star is taking extra steps to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

"Tom's been in contact with Suri more and more over the last few months and has made it clear that he wants to be part of her life again," an alleged source revealed. "He's been sending her gifts and writing her letters in a bid to try and reconnect with his daughter all of which have been working."

The alleged insider went on to add that Tom might have reached out to his former wife Katie Holmes to talk about Suri Cruise.

"He is obviously a deeply private person who will do all of this behind closed doors, but Tom has made his intentions clear," the insider further added.

It was previously reported that even Katie Holmes wishes that Tom will reconnect his relationship with their daughter Suri.

"Does Katie wish Suri could see her dad more often? Absolutely. She wants to at least have a conversation with Tom. Tom is Suri's father, and she wants them to have a relationship," an alleged insider revealed in the past.

As of this writing, Tom Cruise's rep has not commented on the recent claims. Fans are advised to take these claims as nothing but yet another rumour about his private life.