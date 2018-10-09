Hollywood's latest couple, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are enjoying their time as a romantic couple and are not in any hurry to take any next step. A report recently claimed that Katie and Jamie are reportedly moving into a $56 million apartment in New York City that has 360-degree views of the city. The fact-checking website, Gossip Cop has debunked the claim.

As per a report from Woman's Day Australia, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx recently checked out a five-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. The apartment, which is located on the Upper East Side, has its own private elevator, library, and a massive dining terrace.

"It's tucked away in a quiet corner of Manhattan, and Katie fell in love with it the moment she saw it. Katie thinks the world of Jamie and says he's the sweetest, kindest man she has ever known. Living together would be the icing on the cake!"

Gossip Cop debunked the claims and stated that the Batman Begins movie actress and the Django Unchained movie star are reportedly not planning to settle down anytime soon. It was reported in the recent months that both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are living their own separate lives.

"Jamie and Katie's relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar," added a reliable Foxx source. "They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie."

Apparently, this is not the first time when rumours have surfaced about Katie Holmes' future plans with her beau Jamie Foxx. Back in September, when Jamie was busy filming his upcoming movie Mercy in Atlanta, Suri Cruise's mother paid him a visit. It was speculated that the reason behind the romantic meeting was because the couple is reportedly "moving down south."

An insider went on to state that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has "looked at three beautiful, expensive mansions in Buckhead," and will reportedly moving there soon. However, the reports were soon debunked by Gossip Cop which stated the premises behind the narrative was completely absurd.