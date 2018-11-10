Tollywood's Stylish Star Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala. With his dancing skills and acting, Allu Arjun has gained a huge following in God's Own Country.

Allu Arjun fans from Kerala call him 'Mallu Arjun'. Allu Arjun has been invited as the guest of honor for the prestigious boat race event, which is scheduled on November 10th.

The Government of Kerala has invited the star to attend the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race as the guest of honor. The event is to be held on Punnamda Lake, Alappuzha in Kerala.

Nehru Trophy Boat Race is held every year in order to celebrate the most popular native sport in Kerala. Vallam Kali or Vallamkali is a sport in which the snake boats are used for racing on Punnamda Lake in Alappuzha, Kerala.

The close sources reveal that Allu Arjun is quite excited to be a part of the event.

Several fans of the Telugu star turned up at the Kochi airport to welcome him Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha were seen waving to his fans at the airport.

"#StylishStar @alluarjun Garu reached #Kochin airport few mins ago. Fans of #StylishStar in kerala Received him in a grand way at the airport.never seen such craze for a telugu SuperStar in Mallu land. #MalluArjun #AAForNehruTrophyBoatRace", one of the Twitter posts read.