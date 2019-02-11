The news from the Tollywood compound is that the Daggubati's are all set for the celebrations soon. Venkatesh Daggubati's elder daughter Aashrita is to tie the knot soon.

Aashrita Daggubati, the elder daughter of Venkatesh, is to get into the wedlock with Vinayak, an engineer. Vinayak is the grandson of R Surender Reddy, the chairman of Hyderabad Race Club. Aashrita is a baker by profession and owns her own baking brand called Infinity Platter.

The couple is all set to get married on March 24. The venue is still undecided though. As per the hearsay, it could be either Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad or Jaipur. The source also adds that it is an arranged wedding, in which the elders came forward and fixed this match.

Though it is expected that the wedding is to happen in an extravagant manner, Venkatesh seems to have other plans. As the Daggubati family always keep such affairs private, it is informed that Venkatesh is making the wedding plans as simpler as possible.

As Tollywood recently celebrated SS Rajamouli's son- Karthikeya's wedding, it is expected that this wedding would be a big-fat wedding too. But, it seems like the family prefers a low-key celebration. That's so simple of them. No?