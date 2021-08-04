The team of Telugu film 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' welcomed actresses Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi. It's a romantic entertainer with Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.

According to the film's production team, the three characters are very decisive for the film. The film's shooting is progressing in Hyderabad and Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi have also joined the team.

Taking to his social media handle, Sharwanand, shared,"#AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu begins (sic)".

The shooting recently resumed here after being stopped due to the lockdown. With Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna returning to shooting in July, the film is going to be Rashmika's first rom-com after Geetha Govindam and the actress is excited to begin shoot for the film. Ever since the Telangana government lifted lockdown restrictions last month, shootings in the Telugu film industry are in full swing.

Frst rom-com after Geeta Govindam for Rashmika

Touted as a wholesome family entertainer, the first schedule of shoot will take place in Hyderabad, and several important shoots featuring the lead actors will be canned. The film is expected to be relased next year.

Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography and Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Sharwanand has returned after finishing shooting for his film Maha Samudram, which is ready for release. It also marks Siddharth's comeback to Tollywood and has Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in key roles.

Rashmika has just finished shooting for her upcoming film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. The film, directed by Sukumar, was set to release this August but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.