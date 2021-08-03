Actor Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been locked for a Christmas release this year, instead of Sankranthi as expected earlier in view of the release of many big budget Telugu films

Confirming the news, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said, "'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride."

"The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audiences and we are thrilled to announce that the first part will get a Christmas release this year. We can't wait for the fans to watch it and shower their never-ending love to the entire team of 'Pushpa'. We have decided to release the second part of the movie in the year 2022," they said in a statement.

The film was trending on social media on Monday after the teaser of its first track 'Jaago Jango bakre' was released. The song will be released in five different languages.

The film starring, Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will release in two parts. While the first part is set to release on Christmas this year, the next part is scheduled to release in 2022.

AlluArjun and Sukumar have come together for the third time after Arya and Arya-2 in 'Pushpa' -- a two-part story that revolves around sandalwood smuggling in remote parts of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders. Allu Arjun is seen as Pushpa, a fearless, notorious smuggler.

Malayalam's sensational star Fahad Faasil is to be seen in a negative role in Pushpa. Other actors Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anish Kuruvilla are to be seen in significant roles.