Veteran Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, breathed his last at 4 am on Tuesday. Mr Krishna, originally Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, aged 80 was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With a heavy heart, the family announced the sad demise of Krishna. In a statement, the family said, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen...guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family

Pictures from the funeral procession surface online showing Krishna's last journey.

Superstar Krishna Garu was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday (November 16). The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad.

The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam.

The funeral was also attended by several Telugu stars namely, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati. Hundreds of fans also attended the funeral, paying their last respects. Fans and celebrities bid a tearful goodbye to Tegu veteran,

Emotional Mahesh babu performs dad Krishna's last rituals

Pictures and videos of Krishna's funeral procession show his son Mahesh Babu breaking down while performing the last rites of his father.

Take a look:

Veteran actor Krishna has given the industry some of the choicest films over the years. He has been part of over 350 films and was one of the top actors of his time. He was also a successful director and producer. In 2009, superstar Krishna Garu was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

This has been a tough year for Mahesh Babu, Krishna's wife and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died in September this year. Mahesh's elder Ramesh Babu died in January. Actress Vijaya Nirmala, who was his second wife, died in 2019.