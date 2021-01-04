A Tollywood actress was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai.

The actress was allegedly detained for possession of drugs. An MNC executive has also been arrested and 400gm of mephedrone, known as MD in the market, worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized from him.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed the name of the person he bought drugs from. Now, the police is looking out for the man named Saeed in various parts of the city, says a TOI report.

The report further states that Saeed is known for his notorious activities and drug peddling in western suburbs. Though Saeed was present at the hotel during the raids, he managed to slip away from the police. However, the actress, who was in his room, was caught.

Bollywood drugs case:

The NCB has been running overtime and has questioned several Bollywood celebs ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty were not only arrested but spent several weeks in jail.

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya were also arrested but were later released on bail. Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many other celebs have been called in for questioning by the NCB in the last few months.

Karan Johar had also been issued a notice to explain himself for hosting an alleged drugs party. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Johar had said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid. Apparently, you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder."