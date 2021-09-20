Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently hospitalized after he fell ill for dengue. It is informed that the actor has been down with Dengue for a few days now. His blood platelet count dropped unexpectedly and hence he was taken to the hospital on 18th September.

Adivi Sesh's close sources released a media note earlier today, conveying details of his health condition. It has been informed that Sesh has been receiving the finest medical care and the actor's staff has assured his fans and followers that any update about his well-being can be communicated formally.

Dengue cases increase in Hyderabad city



Due to monsoon rains, seasonal diseases like flu, malaria, and dengue have increased in some parts of Hyderabad. It is reported that the hospitals are being buzzed with a high number of patients and the surge of such cases has become one of the things to deal with during the pandemic.

Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie 'Major' is slated for its release soon. Based on the life of Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks, the film was highly expected in the film industry and the makers were to kick-start the promotions at the earliest.

Adivi Sesh is one of the most critically acclaimed actors with super hit thrillers like Kshanam, Goodachari, and Evaru on his list. Telugu fans, and followers are wishing Sesh a speedy recovery.