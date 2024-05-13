The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi is finally out. The three-minute long trailer has Janhvi playing the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife, who happens to be quite good at playing cricket. On the other hand, Rajkummar, who once was a good cricketer is seen having to give up his dreams of being a cricket player. The makers have called the film a "google of a love story".

Reactions

Ever since the trailer of Mr and Mrs Mahi dropped, netizens have been dropping comments and expressing their feelings towards it. "Told the entire story in the trailer itself," a user wrote. "Fire the editor first . He served the whole movie in the trailer itself !!" another user wrote. "Watched the entire movie in the trailer itself," a social media user commented. "Great movie, now when will you release the trailer?" a fan took a dig.

Many were not convinced with Janhvi Kapoor's acting skills and some were irked about the film recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song. "Cheeeeee such a bad actress Jahanvi kapoor . Feels like shes stilll a debutant. No expressions No charisma No dialogue delivery. This is what I don't like about entitled nepo babies. Don't learn even after years of chances. Poor performance," a person commented. "lol this girl is everything from Air force pilot to Doctor to Cricketer but in real life shes just a wannabe Kardashian. Hard to see these Starkids in these roles," another commented.

Many praise the trailer

"This is blasphemy how can you touch and recreate SRK's iconic songs?? this is blood boiling stuff. don't dare to touch SRK's song or movie," read one more of the comments. "Waaah I'm excited for this movie..i think because of the actor.. he's good. unbelievable karan johar willing to put him in his movie now..good that he knows good movie should be in good actor's hand... Feels like this is going to be fire movie," read a comment. "I'm already fallen love with this trailer. can't wait," another comment read. "U don't have to always live your parents dream dude this lineeeeee," read one more of the comments.