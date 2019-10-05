After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joked about India's export ban during her address at the India Economic Summit, netizens applauded her witty remark and her sense of humour.

Speaking at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi, Hasina talked about Bangladesh's trade relations with India. During her speech, she said "It has become difficult to get onions. I don't know why you decided to supply them. I've asked the cook to make food without onion!"

#WATCH Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi: Pyaaz mein thoda dikkat ho gya hamare liye. Mujhe maloom nahi kyun aapne pyaaz bandh kar diya? Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo. (Indian Govt had banned export of Onions on September 29) pic.twitter.com/NYt4ds9Jt2 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Continuing her humour, she stated that "a notice would have been nice" as it would have given her an opportunity to procure them from other countries.

"Stopping the supply so abruptly has made it difficult. The next time you decide to do something similar to this, it would be nice to give some advance notice" she said.

Her remark was related to the Indian government's decision to stop the import of onions from September 29. Being the world's largest exporter of the staple vegetable, Hasina expressed the inconvenience faced by the neighbouring country due to the sudden ban.

Her remarks were, however, appreciated by the netizens who not only gave respect to her dignified way of addressing the issue but also explained the reason.