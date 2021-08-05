Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar won the silver medal in men's freestyle 57kg after losing to Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Haryana, the native state of Dahiya was glued to TV screens to witness his final pitch.

Ravi Kumar, who had reached the final by beating Sanayev Nurislam of Kazakhstan in the semifinal, found Uguev, a two-time World Champion, too strong and too determined to win the gold. The Russian won early points and then defended strongly, without giving Ravi Kumar many chances.

The ROC wrestler won the bout 7-4 on points. Ravi Kumar won India's second silver medal in the Olympics after Sushil Kumar who won in 66kg freestyle in the London Olympics in 2012.

Rs. 4 Cr reward announced

Soon after the win, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Khattar, who watched the match on television, announced a reward of Rs 4 crore for the wrestler along with a Class I government job, as per the state's policy. An indoor wrestling stadium will be built at Nahari village in Sonepat district, the native place of Ravi Kumar, he said.

Khattar also said that Dahiya has not only won the heart of Haryana, but the entire country is elated with his achievement. "I wish you achieve new heights of success," the Chief Minister said.